Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Cain seeks vengeance on Al for the tension between him and Chas.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) of Emmerdale takes matters into his own hands this week, loading Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) into a vehicle without his knowledge.

Al gets his comeuppance when he approaches Paddy’s partner, Chas, and seductively tells her how much he wants her, despite the fact that she already has a husband.

Paddy’s best buddy Marlon, however, notices the contact and interrupts it before anything happens, yelling at Chas and demanding answers.

Liv Flaherty relapses and drives her brother Aaron away, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

When Chas, played by Lucy Pargeter, insists that nothing is wrong, Marlon threatens Al instead, because he doesn’t want his closest buddy to be injured if Chas goes off with the businessman.

Cain, on the other hand, overhears the argument and Marlon confides in him. Cain feels enraged and determined to prevent Al from pursuing Chas any further.

Cain intimidates Al by driving him to a nearby barn and holding a gun to his chest.

Meanwhile, back at the Woolpack, Al’s sudden departure forces Marlon to break down and tell Chas about Cain’s plan for revenge on Al, prompting Chas to flee to attempt and stop Cain from carrying out whatever plan he has for Al.

However, Chas’ rapid departure makes Paddy suspicious, and he begins inquiring about her whereabouts.

Before Cain goes too far, Chas needs to find Al.