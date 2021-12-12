Emmerdale on ITV Weight loss, a hidden lover, and cancer agony for Mandy Dingle.

Lisa Riley has been a series regular on Emmerdale for several years and has been a major element of the ensemble.

In 1995, she made her cinematic debut as Mandy Dingle in a guest appearance at her cousin Tina’s wedding.

The no-nonsense character, on the other hand, proved to be a popular favorite, and he was called back full-time the following year.

She remained a constant for the following four years, appearing in dramatic stories like her whirlwind romance with Paddy Kirk.

Lisa made a brief cameo as Mandy in November 2001, when the former Woolpack barmaid appeared to have left the Yorkshire Dales for good.

Mandy, on the other hand, made her long-awaited comeback to the drama in 2019 for Marlon Dingle’s wedding to Jessie Grant.

She’s been a constant presence since then, and she’s about to become engaged in the long-running soap’s primary narrative, as Liv Flaherty is being held responsible for Ben Tucker’s murder.

Mandy has always had reservations about her son Vinny’s on-again, off-again lover Liv, but the two are teaming up to prove Liv’s innocence.

Lisa underwent a major appearance shift between her two spells on Emmerdale, losing 12 stone in 2012.

Lisa attributes her weight reduction journey to her appearance on the tenth season of Strictly Come Dancing, when she went from a size 28 to a size 14 after instituting a regular fitness program and modifying her diet.

However, the metamorphosis left her with an extra pound and a half of skin that needed to be medically removed.

The Mirror quoted her as saying: “People don’t realize how big I was. I lost twelve stone and one pound as a result of the skin removal.

“The surgeon removed one stone, weighing four pounds. Since then, my weight has been rather constant.

“I now eat either a bowl of soup or a plain jacket potato for lunch.

“I’ll never be a size 28 ever again. ‘Who’s that girl?’ I think when I look at old photos of myself. She is no longer alive.” Lisa made the decision to give up alcohol as part of a lifestyle shift after admitting to being a drinker. “The summary has come to an end.”