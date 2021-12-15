Emmerdale on ITV The new love partner of Al Chapman makes viewers sick.

Emmerdale viewers were sick to their stomachs after Al Chapman’s prospective new romantic interest was revealed on tonight’s episode.

The long-running soap continues to explore Al’s tangled ownership battle for the Woolpack bar on Wednesday’s episode.

Michael Wildman’s character is preparing to convert the landmark pub into a block of luxury flats, but Chas and Marlon Dingle oppose his intentions.

In last night’s episode, Al sabotaged the pub’s Champagne promotion in order to smear the current owners and harm their position in the hamlet.

When Chas shattered a bottle of Champagne and screamed at Nicola in front of Officer Swirling, his plan worked.

Al was hoping to win over inhabitants in the Yorkshire village in order to gain more support for his controversial ideas on the most recent episode.

Kerry Wyatt, who constantly flirted with each other during the program, was one character who was paying close attention.

Al’s preparations appeared to have failed towards the end of the episode, when the characters shouted a rallying cry to save the Woolpack’s future.

However, Al and Kerry’s romantic relationship continued to bloom when he offered to buy her a drink at the end of the episode.

Viewers on Twitter expressed their surprise at the unexpected turn of events between the two characters on the social media platform.

“Kerry grabbing onto Al,” Ryan tweeted, accompanied with sick emojis.

“Please tell me we’re not going with Al and Kerry?” Matthew added.

“Don’t tell me Kerry is falling for Al,” Garry said.

“Really don’t fancy seeing slimy Kerry and sleazy Al getting it on,” Jilly wrote.

Lily stated, “Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please I beseech you. We’ve already gotten our fill of bad marriages this year.”