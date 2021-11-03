Emmerdale on ITV Fans who forecast Chloe’s return have revealed her father’s identity.

Emmerdale fans believe they’ve figured out who Chloe Harris’ father is.

Kerry Wyatt, a popular character on the long-running drama, reappeared this week and was shown to be working as a cleaner for Chloe’s family.

Charity Dingle and her lover Mack Boyd were caught red-handed burgling the Harris family home by the character played by Laura Norton.

After learning that the family was wealthy, Charity and Mack resolved to conduct the crime, but Kerry pleaded with the two to stay away, warning them that they were dealing with dangerous individuals.

Jessie Elland, who plays Chloe, has raised worries among viewers who have been skeptical of her genuine motives since she first appeared on the show in August.

Viewers now feel Chloe’s dark family past will be revealed at some point, leading to Declan Macey’s return to Emmerdale.

Grianne explained: “Could Declan Macey be Chloe’s biological father? In 2014, he was last spotted fleeing the country after accidently killing his nephew while attempting to assassinate Charity.” Ryan wrote on Twitter: “Kerry must inform Charity of Chloe’s father. Declan or Pierce Rhona’s ex-boyfriend.” Eileen had this to say: “Kerry, keep going. Tell Charity who Chloe’s father is and where he is, and please, God, make it Declan Macey. Charity’s ex-husband, her arch-enemy, and the man who came dangerously near to killing her.” “I heard it’s Declan Macey,” Niamh said in a discussion about Chloe’s father’s identity. Declan Macey from Emmerdale was the show’s most hated character.

During his period as a series regular from 2010 to 2014, the shrewd businessman, played by Jason Merrells, was routinely causing havoc on the long-running serial.

The 52-year-old was in a romance storyline with Charity Dingle, and if Declan Macey is revealed to be Chloe’s father, the two might renew their volatile connection.