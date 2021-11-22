Emmerdale on ITV Fans are seeking the same thing from Meena’s new love partner.

On tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Meena Jutla went on a date with Billy Fletcher, and many were left saying the same thing.

After David Metcalfe ditched her for Victoria Sugden, the long-running soap’s resident villain has set her sights on a new love partner.

Paige Sandhu’s character has turned on her new man after he intervened in her argument with Amy last week.

Meena tried to get things moving in Monday’s episode by inviting Billy out for a drink.

As the evil Meena boasted about their strong friendship over a bottle of wine, Billy accepted.

She stated, ” “You and I have so much in common. It’s strange.” Billy struck up a conversation with Meena about his turbulent history, revealing that he had previously served time in prison.

Fans on Twitter, on the other hand, were concerned for Billy’s safety during the dialogue and demanded that he flee from the crazy figure.

“Billy, run while you still can,” Kelly said.

Another person commented: “Billy, get out of here. She reminds me of a praying mantis.” “Billy needs to flee as fast as his legs can take him away from Meena,” Bobby said. “Run Billy, before it’s way too late honestly,” Grianne tweeted. “Billy needs to run,” Rachel said. Neil made the following comment: “Meena is one of those cows. Someone has to get rid of her as quickly as possible. Billy, get out of there! You don’t deserve that psychopath!” Nadine continued: “Billy should run away from Meena and not look back, lad. That woman is a killer.”