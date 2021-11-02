Emmerdale makes an appearance on Coronation Street in an effort to raise awareness about climate change.

As the soaps joined forces to promote awareness of climate change, Coronation Street incorporated a reference to rival Emmerdale.

Ahead to the Cop26 climate summit, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Casualty, Doctors, and Holby City recorded sequences highlighting environmental issues.

Maria Connor, played by Samia Longchambon, was shown passionately arguing a council decision to allow the construction of a new bypass to replace a local field in Monday’s episode of Coronation Street.

She was enraged when her husband Gary informed her of the news, which means her asthmatic son Liam would have to find a new football field.

Maria alluded to the “climate emergency” and called on local officials to take action while criticizing air pollution.

Gary then showed Maria a social media video of grieving father Liam in his new allotment from Emmerdale.

Nate showed Ripley a news item on Maria’s protest against air pollution on Hollyoaks.

During Monday’s episode of Emmerdale, a reference to Hollyoaks was made.

Cindy Cunningham was chastised by Liam for her lack of sustainability in her dress choices.

The crossover, which was first envisioned by Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson, is the result of months of planning and talks between the two soaps.

Each scriptwriting team took on the task of incorporating elements from the other shows into their own plots.

The Cop26 climate summit is taking place in Glasgow.