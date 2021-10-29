Emmerdale is under criticism as viewers point out a police blunder in the wake of Kim Tate’s arrest.

After Kim Tate was probed by the police in tonight’s episode, Emmerdale came under fire.

The aftermath of Andrea Tate’s terrible death in the maze fire was explored in the first half of Thursday’s double header.

The character got ensnared in the fire while attempting to flee the grips of Meena Jutla, the long-running soap’s main villain.

Paige Sandhu’s devious character, on the other hand, has attempted to shift the blame on Kim Tate in order to avoid prosecution.

In yesterday’s show, Meena informed the cops that she overheard the two arguing and that Andrea stated she was going to get a restraining order against Kim.

‘You’ll need more than a restraining order to protect you,’ the Emmerdale villain said, claiming Kim had endangered Andrea’s life.”

At the end of last night’s show, the police took action in response to Meena’s charges and arrested Kim Tate.

In tonight’s episode of the soap, Kim was interrogated by the cops. She admitted to having a fight with Andrea the day before she died, but she also offered an alibi for where she was when the maze caught fire.

The detectives, on the other hand, were skeptical by Kim’s narrative and opted to hold her for the entire 24 hours allowed by law.

On Twitter, fans of the show were perplexed by the cops’ actions, claiming it was unlikely that Kim would be handled that way based on one account.

Lynne stated, “Why do soap operas make cops look stupid? Someone would not be jailed simply because they had a disagreement.” “I realize it’s only a TV program, but my GOD, this copper is going against the book,” Laurie continued. Grianne wrote on Twitter: “Is Kim still being interrogated? What exactly is it based on? The fact that she allegedly had a squabble with Andrea the day before she died? To be fair, Charles and Manpreet did as well.” “So they arrested Kim for Andrea’s murder based solely on Meena’s hearsay and the fact that they didn’t get along with ZERO evidence?” Samantha wondered. “The thicko copper detaining Kim with no proof whatsoever, while they couldn’t discover sod all evidence,” Leyla explained. The summary comes to a conclusion.”