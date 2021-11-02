Emmerdale has been chastised for its police subplot involving Rhona and Brenda.

Emmerdale viewers were irritated on Tuesday night when Rhona and Brenda had a police meeting.

Rhona, portrayed by Zoe Henry, had previously assaulted Brenda, played by Lesley Dunlop, and had been charged by the police as a result.

However, spectators were dissatisfied when they saw how far the cops took the catfight.

“Why would the police want to pursue Rhona’s case any further?” Ryan wondered.

Rhona “nudged” Brenda, and now Rhona will have a criminal record as a result. It’s incomprehensible.” “There are worse things she might be punished for than that,” he remarked. #Emmerdale.” “This Rhona and Brenda plot is just stupid,” Saka remarked. She pushed her by accident. #Emmerdale, the cops would never deal with it this way.” “For the love of God, she simply knocked her down. I doubt the cops would be too interested #Emmerdale,” Dion said. April got into a fight with Rhona after discovering that Cathy had been behind some heinous trolling, and she resolved to inform her who was to blame.

Cathy, on the other hand, ran away from home, prompting a manhunt.

Rhona was the one who discovered Cathy, and once she realized the truth, she wasted no time confronting her about the bullying.

Rhona was about to tell the village everything, when Brenda intervened, and Rhona shoved her, causing Brenda to fall over.

Rhona was detained as a result of her conduct, but fans believe she went too far.