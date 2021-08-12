Emmerdale has been chastised for being unrealistic after Liv’s breakdown on tonight’s episode.

Emmerdale viewers criticised the production after Liv Flaherty’s emotional low point in tonight’s episode.

The Isobel Steele character has been battling alcoholism, and her downward spiral was extended in the most recent episode of the long-running serial.

She gets booted out of the house by her brother Aaron Gallagher after attempting to seduce Jacob Gallagher on yesterday’s episode of the ITV show.

David Metcalfe forces her to leave the shop when she tries to make apologies with Jacob, which pushes her over the edge.

Liv travels to a cemetery and grabs two enormous bottles of vodka to drink at Leanna’s grave.

Emmerdale fans, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to criticize the plot as unrealistic, and to wonder if the show had forgotten that Liv’s character was also diagnosed with epilepsy.

“Have Emmerdale forgotten about Liv’s epilepsy? Wasn’t she in real danger a few months ago owing to her drinking, and she has been drinking much more since then?” one commenter wondered.

“Sorry Emmerdale, but if Liv had genuinely drunk that much, she wouldn’t have been sat up like that and speaking as clearly as that,” another commented. “Not conceivable.”

“I wish they remembered Liv has epilepsy and the consequences drinking has on it,” a third remarked.

“Does Liv ever eat?” inquired a fourth.

Liv slumped at the side of a grave at the end of the first half of tonight’s double header, and supporters feared she was choking on her own vomit.