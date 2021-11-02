Emmerdale fans have predicted how Meena, the serial killer, will be brought down.

As the killer continues to wreak havoc in the community, Emmerdale viewers have predicted Meena Jutla’s demise.

Meena Cavanagh murdered Leanna Cavanagh after learning that she had slain her closest friend Nadine, despite Leanna’s assurances that she would never divulge the truth.

Paige Sandhu’s killer has since attempted to assassinate her love rival Victoria Sugden and murdered Andrea Tate, who died while caught in a flaming corn labyrinth.

However, watchers believe she is set to meet her match in Leanna’s father Liam, and she may finally see her deadly streak come to a stop.

According to The Mirror, Liam actor Jonny McPherson teased Meena that she is “digging her grave deeper.”

When asked if he will seek vengeance against his daughter’s killer on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he answered, “The situation is as it is.” Liam has clearly lost his daughter and believes it was an accident.

“However, if he finds out that she was murdered, let alone that the person who murdered her has been befriending him and serving as a confidante, she is only digging her grave deeper.”

Viewers believe Liam will be the one to stop Meena, with some predicting what would happen to her in great detail.

“Liam is going to destroy Meena when he realizes,” one admirer wrote on Twitter.

“Calling it now, Liam is going to take Meena out,” another added.

“So you all know Meena is going to be buried in Liam’s allotment, don’t ya?” wrote a third. It’s quite evident when he finds out what she’s done.” Meena could finally be brought to justice, according to fans, after terrifying video footage captured on a waterproof camera showed her attempting to murder Victoria.