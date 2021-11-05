Emmerdale fans believe the popular soap is about to return.

Emmerdale fans are anticipating the return of a long-running soap after a three-year hiatus.

An unseen figure was observing Gabby Thomas towards the end of Tuesday’s program.

Jamie Tate, who was last seen smashing his automobile into a lake, is suspected by some admirers.

Others, though, believe it could be someone else, according to Leeds Live.

After discovering that Kim Tate, played by Claire King, was attempting to kill him, Joe Tate, represented by Ned Porteous, left the community.

Viewers were led to assume Joe was murdered by Graham Foster at the time.

However, while we saw Andrew Scarborough’s Graham sob over killing Joe and try to frame Cain Dingle for his murder, we didn’t actually see him die.

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle, and Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain, both intimated that Joe might not be dead shortly after the scenes aired.

It appears that fans would welcome Joe’s return.

As one Twitter user put it: “Maybe Joe Tate will return. He has ties to Kim and the Tates, and he works with Jamie, and they’ve been keeping an eye on Gabby?” “I sincerely hope @emmerdale brings Joe Tate back,” another remarked. One of my favorite characters was him. It’ll be fascinating to watch him return.” “I believe it’s Declan, Chloe’s father, and Joe Tate is hidden in the bushes lol,” another remarked. “It’s Joe Tate snooping on Gabby, not Jamie,” a fourth stated.