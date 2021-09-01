Emmerdale Fans are all raising the same valid point about David’s Ibiza excuse.

Fans of Emmerdale are all arguing the same point regarding David’s Ibiza justification.

After David explained why he couldn’t join Meena on her trip to Ibiza, Emmerdale viewers agreed.

The long-running soap’s resident villain agreed to accompany her sister Manpreet to the hospital after it was reported that Aiesha had been transported to a hospital on the Spanish island.

Paige Sandhu’s character is only concerned about the incident because she’s using it as an alibi after nearly breaking into Victoria Sugden’s home on Tuesday’s ITV episode.

Meena is too protective of her partner David Metcalfe, and their chemistry has fans wondering if Isabel Hodgins may be her next victim.

Meena attempted to take advantage of the situation by requesting David to accompany her to Ibiza.

David, on the other hand, declined her offer due to his obligations at home.

He explained, “I can’t just drop everything and go to Ibiza.” I won’t be able to abandon Theo or the shop.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with David’s shop, stating that it is always empty.

One person commented, “David never has any customers, so it’s no big deal if the shop closes.”

Another said, “David’s shop is really busy again.” “Never,” he stated emphatically.

“How does David keep his shop open?” questioned a third. There isn’t a single person in the entire building!”