Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders’ most memorable Christmas soap moments.

Nothing says Christmas Day like cuddling up on the couch after supper and watching our favorite soap operas unfold.

The festive season has become a showcase for British soaps, with each trying to outdo the other in terms of delivering the most talked-about storyline.

For us, the most joyful time of the year is frequently the most difficult for the characters, who usually have a bad December 25.

During the holiday specials, soap opera stars have been subjected to murders, failed weddings, and even explosions.

The legendary Woolpack pub will be set ablaze tomorrow in this season’s Emmerdale, which is likely to add another significant moment to the collection.

It’s not all bad news, though, as executives from rival soap Coronation Street claim they’re planning a “jolly” Christmas on the Cobbles this year.

As we prepare for the big day, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best moments from our favorite soaps’ holiday specials.

Angie is served with divorce papers by the Dirty Den – EastEnders (1986)

This could be the beginning of the spectacular Christmas soap episode tradition.

Dirty Den Watts planned to divorce his wife Angie in 1986 in order to marry Jan Hammond. To win him back, she pretended to be dying and that she only had six months to live.

Leslie Grantham’s character brought his “dying” wife on a second honeymoon on the Orient Express, where she became inebriated and exposed her deception to a bartender.

Den overheard everything and handed divorce papers to Angie on December 25, 1986, with the classic line, “Merry Christmas Ange.”

The episode of EastEnders drew a stunning 30.2 million viewers, setting a new record for the largest Christmas Day television audience ever.

Coronation Street’s Hilda Ogden waves goodbye (1987)

On the next year’s Christmas Day episode, a Coronation Street icon said his goodbyes to the Cobbles.

Jean Alexander portrayed Hilda, an important Weatherfield resident for 23 years after joining the show in 1964.

The actress, who was born in Toxteth, left Coronation Street to pursue a part. “The summary has come to an end.”