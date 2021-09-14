Emmerdale comes under fire after viewers slammed David’s “miracle.”

Fans of Emmerdale slammed David Metcalfe’s quick recovery tonight on social media.

In last week’s episode of the long-running soap, the Matthew Wolfenden character was shot amid a dramatic gun siege.

After the aggressive Russ faced his ex-wife Wendy Posner, David took a bullet for Victoria Sugden.

Despite the shop owner’s relationship with the wicked Meena Jutla, David and Victoria have been in a blooming romance.

Victoria admitted tonight that she loved David, but she was heartbroken when David claimed the two should simply be friends.

As Tuesday’s episode of the drama began with Victoria chatting to Diane Sugden about his illness, the character played by Isabel Hodgins had spent the entire hour pondering whether or not she should open up to David.

During this time, however, viewers were distracted by Victoria’s announcement that David would be released from the hospital the next day.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to point out how ridiculous David’s “miracle” recovery was in yesterday’s episode.

“Wow, David’s coming home tomorrow…” tweeted @Jazzypap.

That would be a miracle, given his current condition – summon the vicar!”

“I see the rapid medical recovery in soapland has struck again with David being released out!” tweeted @Matt528chap.

“David out of hospital tomorrow after being shot, blimey such a speedy recovery…” tweeted @teenamassam.

“David’s been in hospital for barely a week and he’s already coming out of hospital after getting shot,” says @RyanGTweetsTV. That doesn’t appear to be the case.”

@runninoncaffine: “David is doing fine already after what happened?”