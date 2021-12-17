Emmerdale Chloe’s real dad ‘arrives’ as fans predict Gavin twist.

A new face made his entrance on Emmerdale this week – but fans don’t think he’s exactly who he says he is.

Al Chapman’s business partner was welcomed into the village as part of the plot against Chas Dingle and The Woolpack pub.

But some viewers think the new arrival could be linked to Chloe.

Over the past few months, fans have been teased with snippets of information about Chloe’s ‘dangerous’ father.

But with the arrival of Al’s workmate Gavin, fans were quick to speculate.

Gavin, played by Footballers Wives star Ben Richards, was seen threatening Al about the Woolpack, the Daily Star reports.

And taking to Twitter to share their theories, fans quickly drew conclusions on the new character.

One fan questioned: “Is this fella threatening Al gonna turn out to be Chloe’s dad??”

Another said: “That’s Chloe’s dad, isn’t it? Knew they would link those two up.” While a third added: “Is that Chloe’s dad threatening Al in the car?” Al has been seen to be trying his best to bring the Woolpack back to its former glory, but it now appears as though he might have ulterior motives, leaving the owners of the pub in jeopardy.

Al is actually planning to turn the pub into luxury village apartments whilst pretending to be helping the iconic venue out financially.

At the end of this evening’s episode, Gavin pulled up in a dark vehicle and told Al he needed to get a schedule in place, as the building work on the Woolpack must start by the end of the month.

Trying his best to reassure him that their plans were still in place, Al tried to hide the reality of the situation.

Talking to him from the car, Al told Gavin that everything was fine, he just experienced a minor blip so far.

However, if Al realises that turning the Woolpack into luxury apartments is practically impossible, will he still decide to take action?

Or could he be responsible for the upcoming Woolpack fire in an attempt to escape the mess he’s currently in?

Viewers will have to wait and see what Al decides to do next and they will also have to.