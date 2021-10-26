Emmerdale As Meena comes closer to Jacob, her voice gaffe makes viewers’ skin crawl.

After tonight’s show, Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla received backlash from fans.

The long-running soap continues to explore the consequences from Super Soap Week, as well as the dramatic love triangle between Paige Sandhu’s character, David Metcalfe, and Victoria Sugden, on Tuesday’s episode.

After her partner revealed he loved her instead, Meena attempted to drown Victoria in a jealous rage last week.

Meena and Victoria were both injured in the spectacular maze fire that claimed Andrea Tate’s life.

Both characters were admitted to the hospital to heal from their injuries, but Meena was heartbroken when she learned Victoria had gone with David the night before and vowed to avenge herself.

Meena discovered an unexpected ally in David Metcalfe’s son, Jacob, in tonight’s episode.

As Meena was being discharged, Jacob was annoyed by his father’s tumultuous love life and sympathized with her.

In Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale, Jacob took Meena out for a drink, but fans on Twitter were distracted during the conversation.

As Meena continues her recuperation from smoke inhalation injuries, viewers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with her “croaky” voice.

Yamu stated, “It’s amusing how Meena’s voice changes with time. You can’t keep this on indefinitely.” Maria said, ” “Oh, my God! My mind is being torn apart by the Fire Voice.” Tamsin wrote on Twitter: “Meena’s voice has returned. She forgot to make a gruff noise.” Allan stated, “On #Emmerdale, I’m so sick of her silly “sick character” voice. It sounds similar to when someone calls in ill to work.” “Meena keeps forgetting to utilize her croaky/smoke voice,” Julie observed. “That voice is unpleasant and unconvincing,” Jonny said. @RyanGTweetsTV wrote on Twitter: “My skin crawls when I see Meena. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please”