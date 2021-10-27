Emmerdale As a much-loved character returns, Chloe’s true identity will be revealed.

Spoilers for Emmerdale The true identity of Chloe Harris is about to be revealed.

Since her arrival on the long-running serial in August, the character played by Jessie Elland has caused alarm among viewers.

According to Mirror Online, Chloe claims to be the sister of Sarah Sugden’s unfortunate heart donor Gemma, who died in a car accident three years ago.

However, because of her obsessive behavior with Sarah, fans have speculated that Chloe is Gemma’s lover – or a friend who was in love with her.

The character is ready to take center stage in next week’s episodes, according to spoilers, as the truth about her living arrangements will be revealed.

The events of the future episodes will shed light on Chloe’s relationship with Kerry Wyatt, who is slated to return after a hiatus.

Laura Norton, who has played Kerry Wyatt since late last year when she went on maternity leave, will reprise her role for the first time.

Laura and her former co-star Mark Jordon welcomed a newborn son in February of this year.

Kerry has been MIA since then, but her return narrative has now been revealed, and it involves none other than Chloe.

When Charity Dingle and her lover Mack Boyd burgle Chloe’s house after learning she is affluent, they will discover the connection between the two characters.

When Kerry reveals herself to be the housemaid, the two are taken aback when she recognizes Charity.

When Charity and Mack arrive home early without notice, the maid will have to cover for them.

Kerry tells the couple that they must leave after Chloe has left, and that they must return all they have stolen.

She has no idea, however, that while she is speaking with Chloe about the Sarah and Noah predicament, Mack has covertly taken a watch back with him.

Kerry becomes concerned when she receives a message from Chloe’s father informing her that one of her father’s watches has gone lost.

Will she blame Charity and Mack, or will she be the one to blame?

It’s not long before a mysterious figure appears in the community, and the “summary” comes to an end.