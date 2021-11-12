Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see the next episode of their favorite soaps.

The two ITV soaps’ episodes for tonight have been rescheduled.

Emmerdale and Corrie will also not air on Monday.

Instead, on Tuesday, there will be a one-hour Emmerdale episode followed by a one-hour Coronation Street episode.

The customary Wednesday double-bill of Corrie and Emmerdale will be repeated, with a 30-minute airing of Emmerdale.

Due to a number of international football matches, the soaps have been canceled.

England takes on Albania in a World Cup qualifying match at Wembley tonight (Friday, November 12).

England plays San Marino in their final qualification match on Monday at San Marino Stadium.

Both games will be broadcast live from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fans of the soap operas, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with the new timetable.

“TUESDAY?!?” Beth exclaimed. ARE WE GOING TO HAVE TO WAIT FOR A NEW EP UNTIL TUESDAY?!” “It’s a joke putting football on a Friday,” Sue tweeted. “Dear #Corrie producers,” Pritha wrote. I’m sad that you’ve decided to air another episode on Tuesday, which will conflict with #BakeOff.

“Can’t you reschedule #CoronationStreet to a Thursday if you have to show a football match?” I sincerely hope this does not occur again during the #GBBO final week.” “It’s great to have an hour tonight,” Oli remarked, “but it’s a shame we lose one to football on Friday.”