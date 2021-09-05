Emmerdale actress who had a brief relationship with a Premier League footballer.

Emily Symons is a well-known face among soap opera viewers in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Throughout her illustrious career, the 52-year-old Sydney native has been a regular on legendary TV shows in each country.

The actress is best known in the United Kingdom for her role as Louise Appleton in Emmerdale, where she played Marilyn Chambers-Fisher for ten years.

Paddy Kirk’s renowned wife has starred with him on the ITV series Emmerdale.

Emily joined the cast of the long-running ITV serial in 2001, playing the Woolpack’s landlady until her departure in 2008.

Emily has been involved in several high-profile relationships in real life, according to Leeds Live. While soap fans are well aware that Emily is no stranger to a dose of drama on-screen, she has also been involved in some high-profile romances in real life.

Emily had a passionate romance with Premier League star Matt Le Tissier in 1999.

Emily and Le Tissier met while Emily was performing in a pantomime in Le Tissier’s hometown of Southampton, and they were engaged six months later.

However, the two eventually divorced in 2000, a year before they were supposed to marry.

Emily dated co-star Matt Healy, who portrayed Matthew King, throughout her stint on Emmerdale. After having a flirtation on the show, the two became an item and even duetted in a celebrity special of Stars In Their Eyes.

They split up after 15 months, right before Emily competed on Dancing on Ice in 2007.

Emily has had two marriages throughout her life. The first was a two-year marriage to a drummer she met in London during her early 1990s spell on Home and Away.

In 2003, the serial star married Lorenzo Smith, a son of Viscount Hambleden and a descendant of English stationery magnate W.H. Smith.

She admitted in an interview that she struggled to conceive during the marriage, and that the IVF treatments that followed harmed their relationship until they split in 2005.

Emily returned to Home and in 2010 to reprise her role as Marilyn. “The summary has come to an end.”