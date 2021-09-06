Emmerdale actress is expecting her first child with EastEnders actor.

Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith of the soap opera General Hospital have revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Amy is best known for her role as Tracey Metcalfe in Emmerdale, and she was worried she wouldn’t be able to have children after being diagnosed with Polysitic Ovaries at the age of 20, according to Mirror Online.

And the 34-year-old has told OK! magazine how fortunate she feels as she prepares to become a mother.

“It feels as if everything happened for a reason,” she explained.

“I believed I’d have trouble getting pregnant, but the fact that it happened so quickly and when I wanted it blew me away. We consider ourselves quite fortunate.

“I’ve always assumed that getting pregnant would be difficult. Toby was well aware of my concerns, especially given my age.

“It feels like a blessing because I didn’t think it would ever happen for me.”

Kimberly Walsh of Girls Aloud is the sister of the Emmerdale actress.

Toby is most known for his role in the BBC One show as the wicked Gray Atkins, and the two soap stars have been dating since they met in the crowd of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

The couple claimed they started trying for a baby and were overjoyed when Amy became pregnant after only two months.

“There is never a perfect time,” Toby added. You could always think to yourself, ‘We could use a bigger house or more time to invest in our jobs,’ but if you’ve met the perfect person, that’s it.”

“It’s always something I hoped and prayed would happen at some point,” Amy continued.

“I enjoy being an auntie, but after meeting Toby, I realized I truly wanted to have a child of my own.”

Toby and Amy’s child is expected around the holidays, and both actors are excited to begin the next chapter of their lives.