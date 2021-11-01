Emmanuel Macron renounces his position on the post-Brexit fishing issue with the United Kingdom.

The government has praised Emmanuel Macron’s decision not to follow through on threats to take punitive measures against the UK in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licenses in British seas.

In response to what they believe is a reluctance by UK officials to provide licenses to French vessels, the French president threatened that Paris could prohibit British boats from landing their catches in French ports and intensify customs procedures beginning at midnight.

However, sources last night (Monday) claimed that Mr Macron had stated that negotiations must continue.

“We welcome the French government’s news that they would not implement their proposed measures as planned tomorrow,” a UK government official said.

“In recent days, the United Kingdom has made its position on these measures crystal apparent.

“As we have often stated, we are prepared to continue intense fisheries negotiations, including the consideration of any new information to support the outstanding license applications.

“We applaud France’s recognition that in-depth conversations are required to address the spectrum of issues plaguing the UK-EU relationship.”

“Since this afternoon, conversations have begun on the basis of a proposal I made to Prime Minister (Boris) Johnson,” the French president was quoted as saying to journalists at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last night, only hours before the Paris deadline.

“Discussions must continue. According to my knowledge, the British were planning to return to us tomorrow with new ideas. All of this will be addressed.

He is believed to have said, “We’ll see where we are tomorrow at the end of the day, to see if things have actually altered.” “My hope is that we can find a solution to all of these problems.” As the French president arrived in Glasgow, Mr Macron and Mr Johnson had a brief meeting. Officials from both countries also took part in talks organized by the European Commission in Brussels.

Downing Street had previously stated that it had “robust” contingency measures in place in the event that Mr Macron’s government carried out threats to impede commerce starting at midnight.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicated that under the UK-EU Brexit trade arrangement, the UK would take legal action, and that a tit-for-tat reprisal to French action had not been ruled out.

