Emma Raducanu, the US Open winner, loses in Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu’s return to the court following her dramatic US Open victory ended in loss in Indian Wells, where she was knocked out in the second round.

The 18-year-old astonished the world by becoming the queen of New York in a Cinderella scenario 27 days ago, but she was unable to match that level in the Californian desert, losing 6-2 6-4 to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Raducanu’s success at Flushing Meadows has rocketed her into celebrity, with appearances at the Met Gala and the James Bond premiere during her time away from the court. She received a taste of her new life when she was given the lead slot in the Friday night evening session.

However, she was unable to live up to her billing, as her aggressive attacking style, which had suited her so well at the US Open, proved to be her undoing early on, and she subsequently squandered a lead in the second set, losing four games in a row to Sasnovich to seal victory.

Raducanu’s defeat would have been expected if not for his spectacular win last month, as Sasnovich, who is presently rated 100, is a former top 30 player with extensive WTA Tour experience.

The British player is everything but, and despite having won a grand slam at home, this was only her third tour-level tournament, and she is still looking for her maiden win.

Raducanu’s career begins in earnest now as she adjusts to life on the road, where she will face opponents – and defeats – like this on a weekly basis.

She had started the match as if she hadn’t been away at all, winning the first six points on her way to a service hold to love and a 0-30 on Sasnovich’s delivery.

However, following a first-round bye and playing in unfamiliar conditions for the first time, the Brit’s radar went haywire, and Sasnovich won three games in a row, including a break to love to go up 3-1.

Raducanu lost his first set following a second break at 4-2, as the Belarussian served out the opener after winning 20 straight sets at Flushing Meadows. “The summary has come to an end.”