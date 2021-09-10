Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom reaches the final of the US Open, rewriting tennis history.

Emma Raducanu astonished the tennis world once more by reaching the US Open final after defeating Maria Sakkari, the 17th seed.

With a remarkable 6-1 6-4 triumph, the Kent youngster has become the first qualifier – male or female – to reach the final of any major slam competition.

Raducanu is the first British woman to reach a major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977, shattering records.

She is one match away from becoming the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Wade in 1968, when she plays fellow youngster Leylah Fernandez.

She hasn’t dropped a set en route to the final and has only dropped 27 games in six matches.

The 18-year-old from Orpington is on the verge of one of the most incredible sporting exploits of all time, two months after exploding onto the scene at Wimbledon ranked 361st in the world, a month after obtaining her A level results, and 13 days after entering qualifying in New York.

“Honestly, the time here in New York has gone by so quickly,” Raducanu said on the court. I’ve just been taking care of each day, and now I’m in finals after three weeks. It’s hard for me to believe.

“I wasn’t thinking about anyone else except myself today.” While I have the opportunity, I’d like to express my gratitude to my teammates, the LTA, and everyone at home for their unwavering support.

“I’ve gotten incredible support since the first round of the qualifiers,” she says.

What are her odds of making it to the final? “Do you have any expectations?” Because I’m a qualifier, there’s no pressure on me,” she remarked.

Raducanu took command of the biggest match of her brief career right away, striding into the huge Arthur Ashe Stadium looking for all the world like she was ready to knock up at Bromley Tennis Centre.

In her opening two service games, she saved seven break points before breaking Sakkari, 26, to 15 to take a 3-0 lead.

Sakkari’s change of skirt did not have the desired impact, as she lost serve once more, and the first set was gone in the blink of an eye for the world number 18.

An early break-in attempt. “The summary has come to an end.”