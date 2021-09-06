Emma Raducanu is the first British tennis player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

In New York today, the 18-year-old from Bromley defeated American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 and will now face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the final eight.

Raducanu became the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments, and she is only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open with her victory over world number 49 Rogers.

Her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon this summer came to an end when she was forced to withdraw due to breathing problems.

Raducanu entered today’s match having lost only 12 games in three matches, the fewest of any of the remaining ladies, and coming off a stunning 6-0 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Her opponent Rogers had beaten world number one Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but Raducanu won by a landslide, winning 11 games in a row.

Virginia Wade, the last British woman to win a grand slam trophy and a New York resident, was present at the match, and Raducanu addressed the 1977 Wimbledon champion in her on-court interview, saying, “Thank you so much for watching my play.” It is really appreciated.

“You’re a genuine legend, and I’m ecstatic to have you here. I’m simply going to try my hardest in each round and see where it takes me.”

Raducanu was born in Toronto in 2002 to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, and she relocated to England with her family when she was two years old.

Her father believed that sport was the way to go and had his daughter participate in horseback riding, swimming, tap dance, basketball, skiing, golf, go-karting, and motocross in addition to her tennis practice.

It was clear early on that she excelled in tennis, and in 2018, she reached the US Open junior quarter-finals after winning the first International Tennis Federation junior championship she was allowed to compete in at the age of 13.

