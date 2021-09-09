Emma Raducanu is taking things one day at a time after reaching the final four of the US Open.

Emma Raducanu had a flight home booked before the US Open had even started, but the British teenager is now two victories away from achieving one of tennis’ most remarkable feats.

The 18-year-old advanced to the semi-finals by defeating 11th seed Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4, giving her three qualifying victories and five in the main draw without dropping a set.

Raducanu is the first qualifier to reach the final four, and she is a legitimate threat for the title after passing her toughest test so far with a comfortable victory in her first career match against a top-20 player.

Raducanu explained, “I’ve simply been focused on one day at a time, taking care of each day.” “When you’re competing in tournaments, you just go into autopilot mode with your routines, recovering on your days off in between.

“I had no idea I’d be here at all. My flights were probably booked by the end of qualifying, so it’s a pleasant problem to have.

“It’s just that I’m having a great time.” I was thinking to myself today on the court, ‘This might be the last time you play on Ashe, so might as well go all out and enjoy it.’

Raducanu, who was rated outside the top 350 in June, is expected to jump to at least 51 in the world on Monday, putting her ahead of Johanna Konta and Heather Watson as the British number one.

Anything more would propel Raducanu to the top of the sport’s rankings, but she pledged not to get sidetracked by thoughts of the trophy, stating, “I don’t want to get ahead of myself at all.”

“If I focus on what I can control, I’ll have the best chance of succeeding. I’m not going to change anything because it led me to this point.”

Raducanu had not faced a top-100 player until the fourth round of Wimbledon, and her highest-ranked opponent prior to the match with Bencic was 41st-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, whom she defeated in the third round for the loss of one game.

