Emma Raducanu is hungry for greater success after her victory at the US Open.

Emma Raducanu is hungry for more success following her victory at the US Open in Indian Wells.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the 18-year-old will face Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Californian desert in her first match since that fairy-tale run in New York.

Raducanu’s newfound reputation, not just in the UK but throughout the world, is reflected in her selection to headline the night session at one of the most prestigious championships on the WTA and ATP Tours.

Raducanu has mingled the life of an A-lister with quiet time at home in Bromley attempting to internalize her success in the nearly four weeks since capturing the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

She described her victory over fellow youngster Leylah Fernandez as a “great match.”

“I believe the level and quality, which I realized while re-watching it. It was a fantastic experience, and you can’t help but rewind and relive the moment and feelings.

“It’s wonderful to contemplate and have that, and it eventually sinks in.” I’m simply ecstatic about the accomplishment. Now I’m anticipating the future. That is not something I will stick to. “I’m still starving for more.” The women’s game has produced a slew of youthful grand slam champions – Raducanu is inexperienced even by those standards – and nearly all of them have struggled to cope with the attention and expectation that has accompanied their victories.

Raducanu, who is now rated 22, is fully aware that her career will attract a lot of attention, but she thinks that the fresh experiences she will have over the next year will help her keep things interesting.

“I’m just having fun playing in settings and locations like here in Indian Wells,” she remarked. It’s incredible. It’s a step up from where I was in my lower 25s (the lowest level of professional tennis).

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be here, and I am relishing the moment. I still haven't played in a lot of tournaments on the tour. This is something I am very excited to do."