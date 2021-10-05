Emma Raducanu could meet Simona Halep, a two-time grand slam winner.

In her first competition after winning the US Open, Emma Raducanu could meet two-time grand slam winner Simona Halep at the BNP Paribas Open next week.

Raducanu, who rose from 150th to 22nd in the world rankings after her remarkable victory last month, was given a wild card admission and a bye to the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

She’ll face the winner of Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round, with a win for the Brit setting up a meeting with Halep in the fourth round if the Romanian overcomes the winner of Zhang Shuai vs. Marta Kostyuk.

At Flushing Meadows in New York, the 18-year-old became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a major tournament, winning without dropping a set.

She made her WTA Tour debut at the Nottingham Open in June this year and advanced to the last 16 at Wimbledon in her second tour-level event.

Raducanu will compete in his fifth tour-level event in Indian Wells.

After a two-year layoff, the famous event has returned to the WTA calendar, with two-time champion and former world number one Kim Clijsters receiving a wild card into the main draw.

Ashleigh Barty, the current world number one, has withdrawn from the Indian Wells tournament, as has Naomi Osaka.

In the first round of qualifying, British number five Katie Boulter was defeated 7-5 6-2 by 16-year-old American Reese Brantmeier, denying her a place in the main event.