Emma Faulds, a former prison officer, was murdered and her body was buried in a lonely Scottish forest.

Ms Faulds’ family reported her missing two days after she was last seen on April 30th, 2019.

After a large search involving expert officers and search dogs, her body was discovered six weeks later in Glentrool Forest, in the Galloway Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.

“You have been convicted of murdering a young woman, Emma Faulds,” Lord Mulholland reminded him.

“Only you will know what transpired that night in your residence that led to you murdering your friend.

“After murdering her, you devised a complex system to conceal your crime.”

He claimed that Willox buried Ms Faulds’ body in a shallow hole, covered it up, and placed it in a moist region to help it disintegrate more quickly.

“You thought it would never be found, and her devoted family would have to wonder where she was and if she was alive or dead for the rest of their lives,” the judge added.

Willox was found guilty of murdering Ms Faulds by unknown means on April 29th, 2019 at a property in Monkton, Ayrshire, and of seeking to thwart the ends of justice by various means between April 29th and May 8th, 2019.

He hid the body at Monkton and elsewhere before burying his friend's naked body in the earth near the end of a remote forestry track in Glentrool Forest.