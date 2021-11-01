Emma ‘disappears’ on Coronation Street, revealing a miscalculation.

Fans of Coronation Street were alarmed tonight when Emma appeared to vanish.

Alexandra Mardell’s Emma Brooker was in the Rovers, attempting to help Curtis by reading from books.

Curtis had confided in her that he was going to take a test but was worried about his concentration, so she wanted to assist him.

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on Natasha’s family life and role on a competing soap opera When she went to gesture to a book, however, her hand vanished.

Fans were quick to discover the error and pointed it out on Twitter.

“Her hand vanishes,” Charlotte Marney captioned a video of the incident.

“#coronationstreet the mysterious case of the missing hand #wheresemmashand,” Ian wrote.

“Think ITV messed up here and watch her hand slip into the background in Coronation Street,” Mike captioned a video of the accident.

“#CoronationStreet anyone else notice the terrible edit where Emma’s hand went?” wrote another person.