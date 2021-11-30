Emma Coronel Aispuro, El Chapo’s wife, was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in the United States sentenced the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to three years in prison and four years of supervised release.

In June, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pled guilty to narcotics conspiracy, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. In 2015, she also assisted Guzman in planning an escape from a Mexican prison.

Judge Rudolph Contreas of the District of Columbia handed down the sentence. She had appealed for mercy and not to be punished harshly because she was Guzman’s wife prior to the sentencing.

“With all due respect,” she stated through an interpreter, “I address you now to express my real contrition for any and all hurt that I may have caused, and I ask that you and all the residents of this country pardon me.”

“Perhaps for this reason you feel compelled to be harsher on me,” she continued, “but I pray that you do not do so.”

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of four years in jail, five years of supervised release, and a $1.5 million fine for Aispuro.

Aispuro was “a cog in a very vast wheel of a criminal enterprise,” according to a prosecutor. Guzman married the former beauty queen when she was 18 years old, and the couple has nine-year-old twins.

According to Reuters, Guzman was persuaded to enter the drug world as a minor by Jeffrey Lichtman, a defense attorney who also represented him in his US trial three years ago. “When she was a minor, she met Joaquin Guzman. She married him on her 18th birthday when she was 17 years old.” “I’m not sure she’ll ever be able to return home,” he added.

Guzman, 63, is currently incarcerated in Colorado, where he is serving a life term.

In February of this year, he was found guilty of drug trafficking, conspiracy, kidnapping, murder, and other offenses.

Conteras ended the punishment with a sense of sympathy for Aispuro, noting that she will be the primary caregiver for their children once she is released from prison.

According to Reuters, Conteras said, “Good luck to you.” “I hope you raise your twins in a different atmosphere from the one you’ve had thus far.”