Emma Bunton, the Spice Girl, has revealed some exciting wedding news.

Emma Bunton, a former Spice Girl, has married her long-term boyfriend Jade Jones.

The 45-year-old singer shared the news on social media alongside a photo from the big day.

She captioned the photo, “Mr and Mrs Jones!” Bunton wore a Gucci blazer and her new husband wore a short white bridal gown with a semi-sheer train.

“Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Jones!” remarked Andrew Timms, a London-based photographer. Thank you for entrusting your special day to me.”

Jones, 42, and Bunton initially met in 1998 when he went to a Spice Girls concert.

Beau, 13 years old, and Tate, 10 years old, are their two children.

Bunton’s other Spice Girls congratulated her on her success.

“Congratulations,” Victoria Beckham remarked. I adore you both!! X.”

Mel B added the emojis “Yipppeee” and “love heart eyes.”

“Congratulations @EmmaLeeBunton and @jadejonesdmg,” said Geri Horner. I’m ecstatic for you and your wonderful family!”

Other celebrities who know the couple extended their warmest wishes as well.

“Congratulations, gorgeous people,” Rochelle Humes exclaimed.

“Awww my gorgeous Baby!” wrote Holly Willoughby. Mrs Jones, stand up… “I adore you both…”

“Congratulations, really pleased for you both,” Louise Redknapp said.