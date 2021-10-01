Eminem runs a restaurant called “Mom’s Spaghetti,” which was inspired by his own song lyrics.

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s restaurant, has officially opened, and the rapper even showed out to serve the eatery’s first guests.

The long-awaited pasta joint of the 48-year-old American rapper and record producer has finally opened for business.

The permanent venue, which was created in collaboration with Union Joints Restaurant Group, brings to life one of the songwriter’s most well-known lyrics: “His palms are sweaty, knees are weak, arms are heavy / There’s puke on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” says the narrator.

These are the lyrics from the smash song “Lose Yourself,” which was featured on the soundtrack for Eminem’s film “8 Mile” and stayed at number one for a record-breaking 12 weeks.

Mom’s Spaghetti is a walk-up window in an alleyway, as well as a small bodega space with limited customer sitting, located at 2131 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit, Michigan, USA.

The grand opening at 5 p.m. drew a large crowd of Eminem fans, with the line stretching several blocks long by the time it opened.

At the official launch, the iconic rapper was also there.

The concept debuted as a pop-up at Detroit music venue The Shelter in 2017, and later revived in 2018 to coincide with Eminem’s appearances at Coachella, Firefly, and Governor’s Ball, as well as to bring food to frontline caregivers during the pandemic.

The menu at the new brick-and-mortar location is heavy on pasta, with items such as ‘Spaghetti’ for $9 (about £6.67), ‘Spaghetti w/ Balls’ for $12 (£8.91) or ‘w/ Vegan Balls’ for $14 (£10.39), and ‘S’ghetti Sandwich’ for $11 (approximately £8.17).

There are two drink options: ‘Pop’ or water, both of which cost $3 (about £2.23).

The new restaurant also has a retail space above it called ‘The Trailer,’ which sells limited edition and dead stock souvenirs as well as Eminem memorabilia.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the feedback from fans has been incredibly positive,” Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, said in a statement.

“The earlier pop-ups were really just a test for us to see if there was interest in a year-round Mom’s Spaghetti location.

“We are ecstatic to announce the opening of The, a walk-up restaurant and adjoining upstairs store.”

“The summary comes to an end.”