Emiliano Martinez’s actions before and after the Manchester United penalty were adored by Liverpool fans.

On Saturday afternoon, Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at home to Aston Villa.

It had been a very unremarkable game until Dean Smith’s team gained the lead through Kortney Hause in the closing ten minutes.

However, the goalscorer came close to going from hero to zero when he was penalized for a handball inside the box, and the home team was granted a penalty.

Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper for Villa, appeared to dare Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalty kick.

The Argentina international appeared to yell “You take it!” at Ronaldo.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not step up, and Bruno Fernandes, a compatriot, took over.

Despite an excellent track record from the spot, Fernandes skied his penalty effort into the Stretford End.

Martinez then proceeded to conduct a dance in front of United supporters.

Villa hung on for the final few minutes to secure their third win of the season, while United dropped to fourth place in the standings.

Manchester City overcame Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to draw level on points with Liverpool in second place.

The Reds travel to Brentford this afternoon in the hope of extending their lead at the top of the table to three points.