Emergency services are available. As a fire breaks out on an industrial estate, emergency personnel race to the scene.

An industrial fire drew the attention of fire and ambulance crews.

The fire broke out at an industrial property on Lea Green Road in Sutton Manor, St Helens, around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire, which had already been extinguished by an on-site team before they arrived.

Firefighters entered the building wearing breathing protection to confirm the fire had been out, and stayed to ventilate the structure, but were scheduled to leave this morning.

Although an ambulance was dispatched to the location, everyone was safe.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service stated in a statement: “A fire is now engulfing an industrial unit on Lea Green Road in Sutton Manor, St Helens, with firefighters on the scene.

“Crews were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. Currently, four fire engines are on the scene.

“Prior to our arrival, the fire had been put out by the on-site fire department. The building has been entered by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to ensure the fire is entirely doused and under control.

“Everyone has been identified.

“The North West Ambulance Service will also be present.

“The incident is still unfolding. Please stay away from the area.”

The representative later stated in a follow-up statement: “The first level of the building has been properly ventilated.

“Firefighters are putting their equipment back together and are expected to leave the scene soon.”