Emaciated Puppy Found Fighting for His Life in a Cardboard Box

On September 17, a Kentucky Humane Society employee discovered a taped cardboard box with the words “FOUND HELP ME” scribbled on it. When the employee opened it, he discovered a malnourished dog inside. The dog, called “Liam” by the shelter, is now struggling for his life.

“The young dog’s inflamed skin was raw and bloated from infection, he was lost almost all of his fur, and he was bloodied from the sores that covered his frail body,” the Kentucky Human Society wrote on Facebook. “He couldn’t even stand on his own since he was so weak from demodectic mange and malnutrition.”

Demodectic mange is caused by a parasite mite that dwells in a dog’s hair follicles, according to VCA, an animal hospital organization with sites across the United States and Canada. In dogs, it is the most frequent type of mange.

Although demodectic mange isn’t usually fatal, the puppy’s immune system was compromised since he had been “suffering for so long from skin infections and malnutrition,” according to the Kentucky Humane Society.

After being discovered on Friday, the puppy, who was estimated to be between 6 and 8 months old by the shelter, wasn’t expected to make it through the weekend. He weighed 15 pounds and had all of his adult teeth, according to the shelter.

The report stated that “his growth may have been delayed due to a lack of nutrition.”

Security footage from the shelter revealed a guy leaving the location where Liam was discovered shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

Liam’s condition worsened, according to a follow-up post on the Kentucky Humane Society’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The message stated, “This morning he tested positive for parvovirus.” “Our crew took him to a veterinary facility, where he is being treated in their quarantine ward around the clock.”

Parvovirus is spread by the excrement of affected dogs, according to VCA. Ingesting the virus, which is transported to the intestine, can infect susceptible canines.

"The virus is easily transferred through the hair or foot due to its environmental stability.