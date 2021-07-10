Elsa Has Turned Into A Hurricane And Is Heading For Florida; Warnings Have Been Issued For The West Coast Of The State.

Elsa has regained hurricane intensity and is forecast to make landfall across the west coast of Florida early Wednesday.

Elsa’s center is more than 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, according to The Weather Channel. High winds, rare tornadoes, storm surges, and flooding rain are all forecast.

Elsa has regained hurricane classification for the second time, with sustained winds of 75 mph, prompting hurricane warnings from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The National Hurricane Center announced in its most recent bulletin on Elsa that it had dispatched a “reconnaissance aircraft en route to evaluate the hurricane.”

The National Weather Service also warned of heavy rain “northward across west-central Florida until this evening” earlier on Tuesday. Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were nearing 70 mph when the alert was issued, according to Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency and warned people that power might be out for a few days as part of the preparations for Hurricane Elsa’s arrival, according to Forbes.

While Florida’s state of emergency has been increased to cover 33 counties, Georgia has declared a state of emergency for 92 counties.

Hurricane Elsa made landfall in the Caribbean late Monday, exiting Cuba and heading for Florida.

There are the following cautions in place:

Elsa is expected to make landfall on the north Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WESH (Channel 2), after moving toward the west coast throughout Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, due to lightning and rain brought by Elsa, search and rescue personnel operating on the ruins of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building had to suspend working for two hours early Tuesday.

The condominium building fell on June 24, and rescue operations have been ongoing since then.

At least 36 people have been reported dead thus far. The Associated Press said that officials had to halt their search because rain had drenched the rubble.