Elon Musk’s ‘Very Thin Skin’ Over His Tax Affairs is mocked by Elizabeth Warren.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has fired the next salvo in her verbal spat with Elon Musk, claiming that the amount of taxes he pays demonstrates how “the system is dysfunctional.”

Following Musk’s recent recognition as Time magazine’s Person of the Year, the Massachusetts legislator tweeted that the “rigged tax code” should be altered so that Musk “will actually pay taxes and quit freeloading off everyone else.”

Musk, never one to take an insult lying down, responded with a tweet that said, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s irate Mom would suddenly yell at everyone for no reason.” He then referred to her as “Senator Karen,” a disparaging epithet for someone thought to be a powerful white woman.

On MSNBC on Wednesday, Warren attempted to retaliate, saying, “the world’s richest freeloader apparently has a very thin skin.”

Reid had declared the South African-born businessman “the absolute worst” at the opening of the program, making it plain who she was cheering for.

His opposition to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better initiative, as well as a ProPublica article on his taxing, were among her criticisms.

According to a June study, Musk paid $455 million in taxes between 2014 and 2018, during which time his fortune increased by $13.9 billion. This amounted to a 3.27 percent increase in his net worth. It was discovered that he did not pay any federal income taxes in 2018.

“The part that irritates me about this?” Warren continued. “It’s on behalf of every public school teacher, waitress, computer programmer, and street cleaner who paid taxes, which means they paid more in federal income taxes than Elon Musk,” she stated.

“That’s simply not right, and it indicates that the system is faulty.”

She accused Musk of claiming self-sufficiency when she claimed he was “supported by the federal government and financed by every waitress and public school teacher who paid their taxes.”

“This is incorrect. “And Elon Musk has to eat a huge plate of that,” Warren remarked, arguing that the wealthy should be taxed on their assets rather than their income.

