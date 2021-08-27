Elon Musk’s Tesla Power Company aims to provide electricity.

According to a Thursday report, Tesla registered to enter Texas’ deregulated energy market in mid-August, with the goal of becoming an official electricity supplier.

Tesla’s application to the state’s Public Utility Commission for a new company, Tesla Energy Ventures, was first reported by Texas Monthly. According to reports, Elon Musk’s new division aims to sell electricity directly to customers.

Tesla also informed the state’s grid operator of intentions to construct two backup batteries capable of storing hundreds of megawatts of energy for wholesale power firms.

Tesla has already produced a number of alternative energy storage technologies. The company operates two systems in Australia and one near Los Angeles, with another under construction in Monterey, California.

Because Tesla hasn’t been a retail electricity provider in certain areas, the Texas strategy differs from the others. The other batteries were created to assist various businesses in generating, storing, and using energy.

According to reports, work on a large backup battery is currently underway in Texas. This system, located near Houston in Angleton, will be capable of storing more than 100 megawatts of electricity once completed. The battery has already been registered with the Texas Electric Reliability Council, which regulates power for over 26 million people.

Tesla also told the Texas grid operator about its plans to construct a 250-megawatt battery near Austin. The battery would be next to Tesla’s Gigafactory, which is currently under construction and would eventually produce Cybertrucks and Model Y SUVs.

Following the state’s unusual winter storm in February, which left many customers without power for days, Musk could be seizing an opening in the Texas power market. Five electricity merchants have departed the Texas energy market since the hurricane, according to Electrek, a website that covers electric vehicles and sustainable-energy news.

Musk announced his relocation to Texas from California at the end of 2020. Musk’s SpaceX produces and performs test flights of its Starship test vehicles from a facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in addition to the Gigafactory and the newly unveiled Tesla Energy Ventures.

In other Tesla developments, the business announced last week that it will build the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot prototype. The project was announced by Musk. This is a condensed version of the information.