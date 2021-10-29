Elon Musk’s off-color joke about a new Texas university falls flat.

Elon Musk, whose personal fortune surpassed $300 billion earlier this month, said on Twitter today, “I’m thinking about creating a new university: Texas Institute of Technology and Science.”

Musk responded to a Twitter user who questioned if the money was secured, saying, “Funding secured,” and added, “It will have fantastic goods.”

Many users, on the other hand, appeared to be unaware that the world’s richest man was possibly making a juvenile joke riffing on the TITS acronym.

The world’s richest billionaire, who has been sought for comment by The Washington Newsday, said earlier this month that his electric vehicle company, Tesla, would relocate its headquarters to Texas, a U.S. state where cars cannot be sold directly to consumers.

Many of the controversial South African billionaire’s 61 million Twitter followers, as a result, missed the not-so-subtle joke, sparking a heated online debate.

Dan Whitfield, a Democratic Senate candidate, appeared to take the tweet at face value, saying, “You should make it tuition-free and give high-scoring graduates work at Tesla or Space X,” with a thumbs-up emoji.

Musk reportedly told an audience member at the ‘Satellite 2020’ conference in Washington, D.C. that college was unneeded since “you can study everything you want for free.”

“I believe college is primarily for enjoyment and to demonstrate that you can handle your responsibilities, but not for learning,” Musk remarked.

He also stated that he hopes to ensure that his electric car firm, Tesla, does not require university degrees for employment, “because that is ludicrous.”

Nonetheless, the remark was taken up by a slew of Twitter users, with wags like Chicken Genius asking: “How many lecture halls are there? Which is better, 69 or 420?” “It should have a College Of Computing & Statistics,” Lex Fridman suggested. “Department of Informatics Computation and Kinetics,” suggested Lance Atredeis. Is funding in place? October 29, 2021 — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) The man behind SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company has recently started showing off his sense of humour by sharing his word puns.

On October 25, he tweeted, “Macrohard >> Microsoft,” followed by, “Although Teams is very excellent.”

However, the entrepreneur's latest push into comedy did not go over well with the general public.