Elon Musk’s hype fuels Shiba Inu Scam Tokens, such Shiba Floki, which has seen a thousand-fold increase in value.

There is little doubt that Elon Musk’s tweets and opinions influence markets, particularly the cryptocurrency market.

His tweets have recently been blamed for both upward and downward price movements in the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, as well as the whole cryptocurrency market.

Elon Musk’s wacky tweets have benefited memecoins like Dogecoin and the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency the most, with both seeing tens of thousands of percent rises since he started tweeting about Shiba Inu.

Musk has announced that he will be getting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki:

Floki will be the name of my Shiba Inu.

Unsurprisingly, a slew of “Floki” coins popped up, the great majority of which turned out to be scams that “rug pulled” – an euphemism for tokens that debut and then eliminate liquidity, benefitting the inventor while preventing buyers from selling their tokens.

Another form of rug is a “slow rug,” which occurs when a cryptocurrency token doesn’t technically pull liquidity but the creator steadily sells tokens (often underhandedly) by piggybacking on money put in by new investors and leveraging it to assure exit liquidity.

Shiba Floki is a Dogecoin/Shiba Inu clone created to profit from the Elon Musk-fueled Floki hype while quietly enriching the developers who have been separating tokens into separate wallets and gradually selling as naïve investors keep buying — giving exit liquidity for the dev.

The Shiba Floki boom was spurred in part by it trending as the top gainer on CoinMarketCap for days, and therefore prominently on its homepage, after Elon Musk announced that he had received his Shiba Inu.

Shiba Floki was given a boost when media outlets began to report on its gains as a result of the Elon Musk-fueled Floki frenzy.

However, evidence from the Poocoin rug checker and the BSC blockchain show that the Shiba Floki dev wallet has been selling tokens directly and moving them to several wallets to sell as buyers rushed to buy.

The Shiba Floki token’s activities demonstrates how unscrupulous persons take advantage of the buzz generated by Elon Musk’s tweets to build scam tokens that prey on inexperienced crypto investors.

It also demonstrates a lack of scrutiny by cryptocurrency databases such as CoinMarketCap and Coingecko when it comes to what they list on their sites.

For days, Shiba Floki was the greatest gainer on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko, despite being. Brief News from Washington Newsday.