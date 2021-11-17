Elon Musk’s bluff is called by the United Nations, which reveals a plan to spend his $6.6 billion for world hunger relief.

The president of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has produced a detailed plan on how Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $6.6 billion could be used to help eradicate world hunger.

Late this month, Musk engaged with WFP president David Beasley on Twitter after Beasley suggested during a CNN interview that around $6 billion of Musk’s riches, equal to profits he received in a single day, might help world hunger. Musk posted an article about the interview on Twitter and challenged Beasley to show how the money would “address world hunger,” daring him to produce a “detailed plan” and promising to “sell Tesla stock right now and do it” if he did.

“This hunger crisis is both urgent and unprecedented, and it can be avoided.

You called for a clear plan and open books, @elonmusk “On Monday, Beasley sent out a tweet. “It’s finally here! We’re eager to speak with you – and anyone else – who is committed to saving lives. To avoid hunger in 2022, a $6.6 billion request has been made.” This hunger crisis is both urgent and unprecedented, and it can be avoided. You asked for a clear plan and open books, @elonmusk. It’s finally here! We’re eager to speak with you – and anyone else – who is committed to saving lives. To avoid famine in 2022, the request is $6.6 billion: https://t.co/eJLmfcMVqE — @WFPChief David Beasley 15 November 2021 Beasley’s tweet included a link to a page on the World Food Programme’s website called “A one-time appeal to billionaires.” A “perfect storm of violence, climatic issues, the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic, and escalating costs for reaching people in need is producing a seismic hunger catastrophe,” according to the page, which claims that the $6.6 billion “would help fend off starving for 42 million people across 43 nations.” The plan lays out how Musk’s money will be utilized to help people who are hungry. The majority of the funds, $3.5 billion, would be spent to purchase and transport food to locations where it is most needed. The second-largest sum, $2 billion, would be used to distribute food and cash vouchers in places where markets exist.

Another $700 million would be spent on “country-specific costs to design, scale up, and oversee the program’s execution.” This is a condensed version of the information.