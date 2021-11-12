Elon Musk sold $5.69 billion in Tesla stock this week, although he still owns 17% of the company.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has sold 5.1 million shares for $5.69 billion this week.

Around 640,000 shares were sold in two recent filings from November 11, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Following Musk’s vow to sell 10% of his Tesla holdings, he has done a lot of sharing in the last week. His sales currently account for slightly over 3% of his interest in the vehicle manufacturing, leaving him with just under 17% ownership.

Around $1.1 billion of the proceeds from his sales will go toward tax obligations for stock options. These stock options were issued to the CEO in September as part of a 2018 pay package that stated that they would become available once the company met a particular number of financial benchmarks. The options have become available now that the corporation is valued more than $1 trillion.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s filings, Musk explored purchasing more than 2.1 million shares. These shares would have cost $6.24 each if purchased.

Musk made the decision to sell his stake after conducting a Twitter poll on the topic. He announced that he will sell 10% of his Tesla interests after the vote results were tallied. The company’s stock has been declining for the past week, falling another 3.5 percent on November 12.

Musk’s Twitter poll resulted in more than just the sale of Tesla stock. According to the Washington Newsday, new coins were produced as a result of the poll. During the voting, he temporarily changed his Twitter handle to Lorde Edge and tweeted a simple “abide[n]” response to the poll. Both were quickly adopted as cryptocurrency names.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Musk owes more than $10 billion in taxes on stock options that will vest next summer.

According to SEC filings and data source FactSet, he still holds around 167.5 million shares.

The stock was heavily sold Monday and Tuesday as a result of the sale tweets.

While the stock has dropped 16 percent this week, it has risen 150 percent in the last year.

Tesla's largest shareholder is Musk.