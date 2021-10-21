Elon Musk May Be Able to Extend Tesla Highway Under Las Vegas: Here’s How It Might Look.

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. received approval on Wednesday for its plan to construct a 29-mile tunnel system beneath Las Vegas to transport passengers in Tesla vehicles.

The Boring Co. has received a special use permit and a franchise agreement from Clark County commissioners to build the “Vegas Loop,” as the business calls it. The line would connect to the company’s present 1.7-mile road at the Las Vegas Convention Center campus, creating a 51-station underground system that would include stops at casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium, and McCarran International Airport.

Boring President Steve Davis lauded the Vegas Loop’s cheap expenses in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The cost of a 3.6-mile, four-minute travel between the convention center and Allegiant Stadium, according to him, would be $6 per vehicle.

Davis told the newspaper, “This is not a mode of transit for the wealthy.” “It’s very inexpensive, very accessible, and really pleasant.” The Clark County commissioners used their Twitter account to announce the approval of the ambitious idea. They published a suggested diagram of Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop.

The “Vegas Loop,” according to the @boringcompany. In addition, the company’s goals emphasize the usage of local contractors and laborers. Boring wants to extend the route to other parts of the Las Vegas Valley. #transportation #infrastructure #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/tjpoIAasFm October 20, 2021 — Clark County, Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) The commissioners also highlighted that the tunnels will be paid for by Boring Co., and that no taxpayer funds will be used for the project.

The news was also relayed by the Boring Company in a modified tweet by Musk. "Thanks to the Clark County team for the outstanding relationship and to the Commissioners for unanimous approval," Boring wrote in his message. According to Davis of the Review-Journal, the corporation intends to construct the loop in stages, with the goal of completing it within three years of the start of construction. Individual stations will open as soon as construction is completed, according to Davis.