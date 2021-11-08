Elon Musk makes a lewd remark about a senator in response to a billionaire’s tax demand.

In yet another crazy tweet from the eccentric entrepreneur, Elon Musk made a vulgar sexual remark about a US politician’s attractiveness.

Senator Ron Wyden responded to a tweet about selling Tesla stock with a new request for increased taxes on super-rich billionaires, igniting the world’s richest man’s newest Twitter feud.

He expressed himself as follows: “The results of a Twitter vote should not determine whether the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all. The Billionaires Income Tax is finally here.” “Why does ur pp look like u just came?” Musk wrote, clearly questioning whether the senator from Oregon’s profile photo (pp) was taken post-coitally. Musk, who now goes by the Twitter moniker Lorde Edge, began the weekend by hosting a popular poll on the social networking platform, asking his 63 million followers to vote on whether or not he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

On November 6, he wrote: “Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a form of tax avoidance, I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you agree with this?” More than 3.5 million people voted, with 57.9% agreeing that Musk should sell 10% of his stock by Sunday, a conclusion he had already vowed to “abide by.” Based on Friday’s closing price, selling 10% of Musk’s 170.5 million shares might net $21 billion.

Because he does not receive a cash wage and does not pay equivalent taxes when the stocks rise in value, much of the world’s richest man’s fortune is earned from these shares.

In a concept known as “unrealized profits,” Wyden has led Democrats in advocating for billionaires to pay taxes when stock prices rise even if they do not sell shares.

In a statement released in 2019, Wyden, the Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, said: “In America, we have two tax codes: one for those who shop and work here, where taxes are taken out of their paychecks once or twice a month, based on their wage.

“Then there’s the tax system for those at the very top of the economic pyramid, who may defer and defer paying taxes to the point where they don’t have to pay for years. This is a condensed version of the information.