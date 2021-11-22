Elon Musk dazzles the internet by responding to a customer in less than three minutes.

Last Friday, a Tesla owner who couldn’t connect to his electric vehicle did what most irritated customers do these days: he vented on Twitter. However, unlike the majority of consumers who complain on social media, he received a reaction from Elon Musk, Tesla’s co-founder and CEO, within three minutes of submitting the complaint.

Journalist Jaehwan Cho made the complaint on Twitter after experiencing a series of server failures on Tesla’s app, as did many other users. According to NPR, the mistakes prevented Tesla drivers around the world from using their phones to unlock or start their electric automobiles.

These concerns were reported by users from the United States, Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Cho received an immediate reaction from Musk, who said, “Checking…” after Cho sent his tweet.

Musk’s second response came almost five hours later, stating that the problem had been rectified. Musk tweeted, “Apologies, we will take precautions to ensure this does not happen again.”

Many people were astounded by how quickly the founder of the cutting-edge technology firm responded to the complaint.

Musk appears to pay close attention to the online criticism directed at Tesla. He also has a tendency to react in odd ways for a well-known creator. After receiving an open message stating “Dear @ElonMusk: you should be ashamed of yourself,” he canceled a blogger’s order for a Tesla Model X. According to The Guardian, the letter was written by Californian venture entrepreneur Stewart Alsop and includes complaints about a Tesla Motors Model X launch event.

Alsop penned another message addressed to Musk in a follow-up post titled “Prevented By Tesla,” referring to a phone conversation he had with Musk about being banned from owning a Tesla automobile.

“I got the impression from our phone discussion that you thought my post, ‘Dear @ElonMusk: You should be ashamed of yourself,’ was a personal assault on you. Alsop wrote, “I’ve heard you don’t want me to own a Tesla automobile, thus I’ve cancelled my reservation for a Tesla Model X.”

Musk then tweeted about the controversy, saying he didn’t understand why a “very unpleasant client” was getting so much attention.