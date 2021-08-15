Elon Musk claims that SpaceX is on track to land humans on the Moon by 2024.

Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO, has stated that SpaceX will most likely be ready to fly humans to and from the moon before 2024.

NASA is collaborating with Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company on the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.

As part of a $2.89 billion deal, SpaceX will create the first commercial landers for lunar missions, known as human landing systems (HLS).

The first will see NASA’s Space Carry System rocket launch four men into lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft. Two astronauts will board the SpaceX lander and travel to the moon’s surface, where they will spend about a week exploring.

After that, the lander is expected to return them to orbit, allowing them to return to Orion before returning to Earth.

The HLS Starship, built by SpaceX, would stay in space and make several voyages between lunar orbit and the moon’s surface. It is envisaged that a version of the landing system might be developed for use on Mars and other planets.

“Do you anticipate to have the Lunar Starship ready to land humans in 2024 (despite other delays)?” I asked on Twitter. Musk just replied, “Probably sooner.”

Probably sooner than later.

15 August 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk’s organization was formed on the principle of making life multiplanetary, and Musk announced in January 2020 that he aimed to send one million people to Mars by 2050.

The business hopes that Starship, which also refers to its rocket and spaceship combo, will one day be a fully reusable transport system capable of transporting up to 100 people to Mars at a time.

The ambitious project has seen a number of hiccups, with four prototypes successfully taking off but struggling with touchdown techniques and eventually killing themselves.

However, in May, a crucial milestone was achieved when a prototype, Serial Number 15 (SN15), successfully accomplished a high-altitude ascent and landing.

The new SpaceX-NASA collaboration is not the first time the two organizations have collaborated.

Musk's firm is one of two private companies (the other being Boeing) to be awarded a contract to transport NASA humans to and from space.