Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, according to Prince William, should save the Earth rather than venture into space.

Prince William has slammed space tourism initiatives led by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, instead urging the billionaires to “fix this planet.”

When the Duke of Cambridge claimed he had “absolutely no interest” in going to space and mentioned the carbon cost of space flight, he sparked unusual controversy.

His comments to the BBC come just a day after William Shatner, the original Star Trek actor, became the world’s oldest space traveler on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket at the age of 90.

On the way from the crew headquarters to the launchpad in Van Horn, Jeff Bezos joined the actor.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds focussed on trying to restore this planet, not trying to find the next location to go and live,” Prince William told the BBC.

“I think that’s what ultimately sold it to me—that it’s critical to be concentrating on this [planet]rather than giving up and going into space to attempt to conceive of future answers.”

The prince stated that young people are facing climate anxiety and are concerned about the future.

After his own voyage in the suborbital rocket in July, Bezos stated that exploring space travel could lead to answers for climate change.

“We have to establish a road to space so that our children and their children can build a future,” he told NBC.

“We are fortunate to live on such a lovely world. When you see the atmosphere from space, you can’t believe how thin it is.” “We need to shift all heavy industry and all harmful industry into space,” he added. “What you’ve given me is the most profound experience,” Shatner said after returning to Earth yesterday.

“I’m overcome with emotion as a result of what just occurred. It’s very remarkable. I’m hoping I’ll never be able to recover from this. I’m hoping to keep the feelings I’m experiencing right now. I don’t want to throw it away.” Elon Musk’s SpaceX is working on a reusable spaceship with the goal of transporting humans to Mars.

The Duke of Edinburgh spoke to the BBC to promote his Earthshot Prize, which will be presented for the first time on Sunday, October 17.

Five winners will receive £1 million ($1.37 million) each for their ideas on how to save the earth.