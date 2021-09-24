Elon Musk, a billionaire from the United States, and artist Grimes have ended their three-year romance.

After three years of dating, US billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes have called it quits.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six of the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

He claims, however, that they are still on good terms, that she still lives with him in California, and that they are raising their one-year-old kid together.

“It’s basically because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travel internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles,” Musk explained to the Post. “She’s currently with me, and Baby X is in the room next door.”

From prior relationships, the 50-year-old entrepreneur has six children, one of them died as a newborn. He’s been married three times, including twice to Talulah Riley of Westworld.

Grimes, whose true name is Claire Elise Boucher, has never married and is the mother of one boy with Musk.