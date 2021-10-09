Ellie’s Liverpool night out attire has Goggblebox followers ‘crazy.’

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox has fans “crazy” with her new style.

Ellie’s new “groovy” style has sparked a flurry of comments after she shared a photo of her colorful attire after a night out in Liverpool to the Peaky Blinders bar on Instagram.

Fans are eager to see what the stars are up to now that the show has returned to television, with Ellie revealing that she plans to return to Liverpool this weekend for another night out on the town.

A man was stabbed by a group that had stolen his clothes.

Ellie shared the photo on social media over the weekend, after revealing on Friday’s episode that she and her sister Izzi were planning another night out in Merseyside.

“You better not be up to your old tricks beer burgling when we go to Liverpool this weekend,” Izzi remarked on the Channel 4 show.

The aftermath of the sister’s 70s-themed party last week is still being felt.

Instagram

“Omg I’m obesessed with you,” Thelexieshay stated.

“You look really nice,” Michelebrown63 said.

Some of her fans greeted her upon her arrival in the city. “Welcome to Liverpool xx,” Amanda ann__ wrote. Mrisud explained: “Greetings from Liverpool!! xx Have a fantastic city break.” Fans of the program will be delighted to see the two return to Liverpool this weekend for another night out.