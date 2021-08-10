Ellie Warner of Gogglebox shares a rare photo of her beau on a date night.

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox shared a rare photo of her boyfriend Nat this weekend as they were out on a date night.

Ellie shared a photo of the couple’s night out on Instagram stories, which included courgette fries and pie and gravy.

According to Leeds Live, the popular TV personality, 28, captioned her photo of Nat, “My date for the evening.”

She also shared photos of their lunch, writing, "Obsessed with courgette fries" and "oh love a touch of sauce," as well as a photo of dessert.

Ellie and Nat are presently remodeling their ideal Leeds home, which they are recording on their Instagram account.

She recently gave fans a look inside their love nest by posting a photo of their throwback feature wall on their @throughmykeyhole Instagram account.

Ellie’s Instagram account, which she and Nat both control, has over 40,000 followers, in addition to Ellie’s personal 344k.

Since 2015, Ellie has co-starred on Gogglebox alongside her sister Izzi, delighting millions of people with their shenanigans.

Ellie was approached by an old acquaintance who was casting for the show, and the sisters made their debut on Gogglebox in 2015.

After first declining the job, the two consented to audition before being hired.

“We thought, ‘Who’d want to watch us?’” Ellie remarked at the time.

‘And then we were chosen, and we couldn’t believe it!’

” According to the couple, Gogglebox was their favorite TV show and one of the few that Izzi had ever seen.